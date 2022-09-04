Education Crisis

In a country already struggling from over 22 million out-of-school children–the second-highest around the world–damages incurred to nearly 19,000 schools by the ongoing wrath of the monsoon season is nothing less than a national emergency. The start of the academic year remains a distant dream for at least 670,000 children as the never-before-witnessed climatic catastrophe has swept everything from their books and bags to blackboards and school furniture to the essential hope for a better life down the drain.

The situation remains the most crippling in the southern province, exasperating for a single day of sunshine amid the unending onslaught of angry clouds and an unsupportive infrastructure. With as many as 5,500 schools being utilised as a makeshift shelter for flood affectees, the prospects of returning to normalcy anytime soon remain measly.

Child activists are also heralding this suspension in the learning routine as yet another stumbling block, appealing to anyone who would listen to prioritise the rehabilitation process. That building back schools and providing bare minimum amenities to ensure functionality would not have been a walk in the park even for a state that prioritised its education sector.

But Pakistan has already earned notoriety for earmarking just a sliver of the pie for high-impact priority. Investing in schooling means investing in children–bound to steer the ship one day. Its GDP share hitting rock bottom in 2022 (just 1.77 per cent) when the global average amounts to 4.7 per cent and experts recommend five per cent is, however, all the evidence we need to realise Pakistan is not ready for this crucial investment. Sprinkling a pittance here and making hollow promises there can neither address our failure to meet international commitments nor ensure the well-being of our children, our architects for a better tomorrow.

This is, sadly, the tale of most state departments that do not believe in the viability of developmental plans. As for now, the aftershocks of the floods would be felt for years to come because the scale of damage is far, far greater than any estimate on paper. The tragic sight of thousands of children battling through their horrors with full knowledge that their (only, in many cases) safe spaces are no longer available amid fears of another two million bidding farewell to schools forever in Sindh alone should serve as a push to prompt immediate response. *