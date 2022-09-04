Don’t turn me into a cornered tiger

PTI Chief Imran Khan Saturday warned that he could turn into a ‘cornered tiger’ if the coalition government pushed him against the wall.

Addressing a public gathering in Bahawalpur, Imran said he was grateful that Allah had awakened our nation. He said a person that believed in God was never afraid of anyone else.

He said a turncoat politician in Bahawalpur was with the PTI for three years but then he sold his loyalties.

“Bahawalpur, never vote for such turncoats again. ‘Turncoat politics has been buried with the old Pakistan,” he added.

Imran said the nation worked hard but politicians like Shehbaz Sharif stole their money and launder it out.

“Maryam Nawaz used to say that she does not have any property anywhere in the world; she is so poor that she deserves to be put in the Ehsaas program, he added.

However, the Panama leaks disclosed that she owns flats worth billions in London. Those flats were bought with the money stolen from the people of the country, he added.

Imran said he was preparing his country to fight for real independence.

“We have to fight together to claim independence from these corrupt leaders. There are two ways to bring revolution to the country, one is the Imam Khomeini model and the second is by vote,” he added.

The former premier added that Fazlur Rehman used religion for political gains.

He added that the country was progressing after 17 years in their era, despite COVID the country’s growth was 6%. Farmers made record profits in their era, they kept petroleum prices low to facilitate people, he added.

He added that only a 5-year government after free and fair elections can provide political stability to the country. There is no economic stability without political stability, he added. Imran said that no one wanted to invest in Pakistan due to instability. If 500,000 people invest in the country, we would not need IMF anymore, he added.

“We will have to establish rule of law to convince overseas Pakistanis to invest in the country. Media will not be allowed to defame someone in new Pakistan,” he added.

He warned the government saying he had been facing hardships for the past 4 months, including media blacklisting, arrests and terrorism cases. He could have staged a sit-in but avoided conflict, he added.

The nation stands, including Sindh, stand with him in this fight for real independence, and will free Sindh from Zardari, he added. Can turn into a cornered tiger if they push him against the wall, the PTI chief warned.

He said that his opponents would not have a place to hide if he gives a call for protest, which is nearing. Announce free elections and save the country, he added.

He maintained that the incumbent rulers did not come to power to reduce inflation but only to protect their ill-gotten wealth.

Reiterating his call for fresh general elections, Imran added the country will continue to suffer because no one knew where the country was headed.

“We are stuck in the quicksand of debt,” the ex-premier said as he pinned hope on overseas Pakistanis for always lending help to their home country in the time of crisis.

He said the only way overseas Pakistanis will bring their money back was when they knew the justice system was active.

Earlier, the PTI chairman addressed a lawyers convention in the same city.

Declaring to bring a “revolution of justice”, Imran said he needed help of the lawyers community to take down all the mafias imposed on the country.

“Who protects democracy? The lawyers,” he emphasized. “The only reason we have been sent to this world is to dispense justice,”

Highlighting the responsibility of the lawyers in a democracy, Imran cited how Quaid-e-Azam Muhammad Ali Jinnah also belonged to the same profession.

“Land mafia has become the biggest mafia in the country,” he added, saying that thieves have taken over the country. The ex-premier cited how the jungle is ruled by the strongest and mightiest but an Islamic society is one where the weak are protected. He reiterated his intention to create a society in the country in which the powerful people are held accountable for their actions. “Rule of law needs to be established.”