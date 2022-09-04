Dams could have avoided huge damages: Imran

Former prime minister Imran Khan said there would not have been so much damage if dams were built. Speaking to the media after receiving a briefing on the flood situation in Rojhan, the former PM stated that the flood has caused destruction throughout the country, adding that the PDMA should collect data on damage to aid in rehabilitation efforts. The PTI chairman said that thousands of acres of land has been submerged due to floods. He will discuss the issue of further assistance to the victims. “We should help the flood victims, the members of the provincial and national assemblies, the government, and me,” Imran Khan said. “In the future, we want to build two dams. If the dams were built, people would not have been harmed for two or three years, even when there was a flood,” he added. “Currently, all the places are submerged in water, but when this water will recede, the biggest advantage would be that farmers will have a bumper crop when they cultivate their wheat in this fertile land,” he said. Imran Khan directed authorities to provide mosquito nets to people in the flood-hit areas. “I urge the representatives to go to flood-affected areas as they need your help,” he added. The former prime minister said that the country needed more dams to prevent such disasters, adding that Pakistan needed at least two more big dams. He asked the party workers presented on the occasion not to raise political slogans as it was not a rally. “These are really testing times for people. We, the members of the provincial and national assembly, the government and I, should all help the flood victims,” he further said.