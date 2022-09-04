Flood Relief Fund to be audited by AGPR, private firm

Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif Saturday said the government had decided to get Prime Minister Flood Relief Fund audited by Accountant General Pakistan Revenues (AGPR) and a private audit firm of global standing to ensure transparency. In a tweet on social media platform Twitter, he said, “As per my commitment to ensure transparency, the government has decided to get PM Flood Relief Fund audited by AGPR & a private audit firm of global standing.” “They will audit all incoming & outgoing funds including where & how the money is spent. The audit reports will be made public,” he added. Meanwhile, Shehbaz Sharif expressed gratitude to President of China Xi Jinping for a assistance package of RMB 400 million for flood affected people in Pakistan. Taking to Twitter, PM Shehbaz penned that “Highly grateful to H.E. President Xi Jinping for the Chinese assistance package of RMB 400 million, up from an initial RMB 100 million, for flood victims in Pakistan.” “This is a reflection of our unique bond of friendship. This support will help provide much-needed relief to the people,” he added.