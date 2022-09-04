Bentley stolen from London found in Karachi

A luxury sedan, Bentley Mulsanne, was recovered from Karachi on Saturday by Pakistan Customs on information provided by a British law enforcement agency.

The vehicle, earlier reported stolen in London, was found parked in the driveway of a residence in the posh DHA locality of Karachi. Customs was informed of the vehicle’s presence and an investigation was conducted locally to trace the stolen luxury sedan.

The investigation confirmed that the stolen car was parked inside a Karachi residence. Customs officials raided the location with a court order and seized the Bentley. The vehicle costs more than $300,000 and it is the brand’s largest and most expensive handcrafted sedan.

The presence of the luxury car in Karachi is itself a mystery as many were wondering how did it reach Pakistan. Surprisingly, Sindh Excise and Motor Vehicle Department also issued a local number plate to the vehicle, putting a question mark on the efficiency of the department.

Officials took the owner of the residence Jamil Shafi and the broker who sold him the vehicle into custody after the house owner failed to provide adequate documents. The registration of the vehicle has also been forged, said Customs officials.

According to the FIR filed by Customs officials, a tax of more than Rs300 million was evaded due to the smuggling of the stolen vehicle.

On the information provided by the broker, Naveed Balwani, teams have been formed to arrest Naveed Yameen, who is said to be the head of an international car smuggling racket.

As per initial information provided by the suspects, Balwani brokered the deal between Shafi and Yameen.

Meanwhile, the owner of the vehicle disclosed to investigation officers that the vehicle was sold to him by another person, who took all the responsibilities to clear required documentation from the authorities concerned.