286 students get degrees at NUML convocation

As many as 286 students were awarded degrees along with 23 gold medals of various disciplines during the 19th convocation of the National University of Modern Languages (NUML) held at the University on Saturday.

Deputy Chairman Senate, Mirza Muhammad Afridi was the chief guest. Rector NUML, Major General Muhammad Jaffar HI (M) (Retd), Pro Rectors, Deans, Registrar, Directors, Heads of Departments, and a large number of students along with their parents attended the Convocation.

Speaking on the occasion, Mirza Muhammad Afridi congratulated the students, parents, and teachers on the successful completion of degrees in various disciplines.

He stressed upon the importance of time and knowledge and said that students are the real future asset of Pakistan, and they should play their due role for the progress and prosperity of the motherland.

Chief guest stressed that all graduates must realize how lucky they were to be educated in an institution like NUML and appreciated their parents for choosing the best possible institution for them.

Earlier, Rector NUML Major General Muhammad Jaffar (Retd) welcomed the honourable chief guest and highlighted the achievements and contributions made by NUML in various fields of education. He informed that NUML had over 300 PhD faculty members and the number is consistently growing.

He informed about the various milestones achieved by NUML in curricular, co-curricular, extra-curricular, research articles and project, sports, infrastructure improvement along with procurement of IT equipment to meet the growing challenges of the current age.

He highlighted the social outreach programs and a comprehensive “Students Support Program” where over 1900 students were awarded various scholarships worth Rs. 112 million in the last one year. He hoped that NUML’s graduates will serve the nation to their full capacity and change the country and society for the better.

Meanwhile, Senate Deputy Chairman Mirza Muhammad Afridi on Saturday attended the nineteenth convocation of National University of Modern Languages (NUML) as chief guest and congratulated the students for obtaining degrees in various fields.

Addressing the function, he said “You have reached a great destination and crossed an important milestone on the path to success. Now it is your duty to play active role for the development of motherland.

“For the prosperity of the nation you have to use your knowledge and understanding to the best of your ability and I assure you that you are a proud asset of our nation,” he added.

The deputy chairman said the students should hone their skills in such a way that they can perform at their best in today’s competitive environment.

He said the educational institutions make students dream big with open eyes, those who do not dream with open eyes find it difficult to succeed. “In my opinion, there is no greater virtue and wealth than knowledge. Do not waste the wealth of knowledge that you have acquired,” he said adding, “The importance of education and time cannot be ignored. It is because of knowledge that man got the status of Ashraf al-Mukhluqat. “, he added.

He said educational institutions had an important part to play for country’s development. He reminded the students that their university was the cornerstone for their future success. Mirza expressed the hope that our national development could be built on the basis of knowledge and research. He said on this auspicious day, teachers also deserved our heartfelt gratitude as they were the real planners of success in every student’s life.

In the end, the chief guest distributed academic certificates and gold medals among the successful students. NUML rector presented a commemorative shield to the Senate deputy chairman while Mirza Muhammad Afridi also presented a commemorative shield to the NUML rector.