China tourism and culture week to kick off soon

The China Cultural Center in Pakistan has launched a series of online activities to celebrate the global “2022 China Tourism and Culture Week” in September.

The launching ceremony of “2022 Chinese Tourism Culture Week” is scheduled to be held in Beijing on September 6, said a news release on Saturday. Minister of Culture and Tourism Hu Heping will attend and address the event. The “2022 China Tourism and Culture Week” will end on September 15. “2022 China Tourism and Culture Week” is jointly hosted by Bureau of International Exchange and Cooperation, Department of Intangible Cultural Heritage, Ministry of Culture and Tourism and People’s Daily Online, and organized by Overseas China Cultural Center and Overseas China National Tourism Office.