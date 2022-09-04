British HC visits flood relief camp in Nowshera

British High Commissioner Christian Turner Saturday visited flood-hit villages in Nowshera, where a UK Charity Islamic Relief is providing lifesaving aid to flood affected people. The High Commissioner also visited the village Kakol Abad and met with affected communities. He expressed his sorrow at the losses incurred during the flooding and assured them of UK’s continued support, said the spokesperson of the British High Commission in Islamabad. Talking to the media, British High Commissioner Christian Turner said: “The people I have met today are strong and will rebuild. But they need urgent support with water, sanitation, and shelter. The UK is helping provide that. The standard you walk past is the standard you accept.”