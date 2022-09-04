Govt committed to flood-hit people’s rehabilitation: CM

Punjab Chief Minister Chaudhry Parvez Elahi has said that the provincial government is determined for rehabilitation of the flood affectees and all-out efforts are being made in this regard.

In a message issued here, he said the floods had affected many areas of the south Punjab including Rajanpur, Taunsa and Dera Ghazi Khan. The entire provincial machinery, led by the chief secretary, was actively engaged in relief work. Rescue 1122 and other agencies were doing a great job in the affected areas, he added. Provincial ministers as well as members of the National and provincial assemblies were also taking part in the rehabilitation work, the CM added.

He appealed to the affluent and philanthropists to generously contribute to the CM Flood Relief Fund account in the Bank of Punjab. He said an effective system had been formulated to ensure transparency in the amount being deposited in the bank and promised that the funds would be spent on the deserving persons in a transparent manner.

Murder: Punjab Chief Minister Chaudhry Parvez Elahi on Saturday took notice of the murder incident of Surgeon Dr Haq Nawaz in Faisalabad and sought a report from the Inspector General of Police (IGP). The CM directed to arrest the accused forthwith and bring them in the stern grip of law. He directed to ensure provision of justice to the heirs. Chief Minister Chaudhry Parvez Elahi expressed his heartfelt sympathy and sorrow with the heirs.

Kidnap: Punjab Chief Minister Chaudhry Parvez Elahi on Saturday took notice of the kidnap-cum-murder incident of a girl in the surrounding area of Multan and sought a report from the Inspector General of Police (IGP).

The CM directed to bring the atrocious accused in the stern grip of law at the earliest and directed to provide justice to the heirs at any cost. He stated that the accused deserved stern punishment according to the law. The CM expressed his deep sense of sorrow and grief with the heirs and assured them to provide justice.