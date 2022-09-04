Pakistan receives 12th relief flight from UAE

In continuation of humanitarian air bridge established between Pakistan and United Arab Emirates (UAE), Nur Khan Air Base received the 12th relief flight scheduled for arrival on Saturday. It carried food, medical supplies and tents etc for the relief assistance. The second humanitarian relief flight from UAE is expected at the Nur Khan Air base around 1930 hours tonight, said a statement. Pakistan is thankful to the government and the people of UAE for showing solidarity and valuable support in this time of unprecedented crisis.