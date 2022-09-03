MIPD holds ‘Teaching and Learning Excellence Awards Ceremony 2022’

ISLAMABAD: Millennium Institute of Professional Development MIPD and Department of International Qualifications, Curriculum and Assessments DIQCA at The Millennium Education Group organized Teaching and Learning Excellence Awards Ceremony 2022 to honour, award, and appreciate teachers for their excellent teaching performance and significant contribution towards enhancing the quality of teaching and learning nationwide.

The Millennium Education Group places great emphasis on reflective teaching, improving learning experiences, and cultivating effective practices. It is all about providing world class learning opportunities to the teachers. It aims to provide the teachers with a platform to express themselves not only as educators, but also to discover the hidden potential in each one of them that leads to the discovery of their ultimate identity.

Teaching & Learning Excellence Awards 2022 were presented for securing distinctions in Foundation courses, MIP, and for being star teachers in Pearson Edexcel iPrimary and Cambridge Check Point Examinations. Awards were also distributed among Programme leaders for Cambridge International Certificate in Teaching and Learning CICTL, and Cambridge International Certificate for teaching with Digital Technology CICTDT. The ceremony was concluded with the distribution of TMUC Service Excellence Awards. The ceremony was graced by Prof. Quintin McKellar CBE, Vice Chancellor & Chief Executive University of Hertfordshire, United Kingdom.

Prof Quintin McKellar CBE heightened the multifarious responsibility of teachers in an era of interconnected dimensions and emphasized that flexibility, opportunity, and community are the basic components for excellence in education. He appreciated the dedication and commitment of The Millennium Education Group, their leadership, management, as well as the professionalism of teachers who are nurturing the future of Pakistan. He concluded his address and quoted, “The future of Pakistan is indeed in safe hands.”

While addressing the occasion, Dr. Faisal Mushtaq TI, Founder & CEO The Millennium Education Group, congratulated the awardees and celebrated their endeavours for achieving outstanding results within their disciplines which reflects their commitment to an ongoing, clearly articulated, shared process of continued enhancement.

The highlight of the ceremony was signing of a Memorandum of Understanding (MOU) between the University of Hertfordshire, United Kingdom, and The Millennium Education Group, Pakistan. This partnership will serve as a gateway to higher education and will open new vistas to excellence in teaching and learning.