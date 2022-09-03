The Crown Season 6 cast announced

The producers of The Crown have finally cast actors for Prince William and Kate Middleton’s essay in season 6, which is set to hit the stage later this year. According to Collider, two actors – Rufus Kampa and Ed McVey – have been cast to play William as he transitions from adolescence to adulthood, while newcomer Meg Bellamy will play the role of Kate.

The cast of Kampa, 16, and McVey, 21, reveal season six of Netflix’s hit show will focus on the late 1990s and early 2000s, a turbulent time for the royal family. The popular historical drama marks the professional film debuts of all three actors, according to Variety.

The announcement comes as The Crown season 5 is set to hit screens in November. The show’s fifth season features an entirely new cast, including Imelda Staunton as Queen Elizabeth, Jonathan Pryce as Prince Philip, Lesley Manville as Princess Margaret, and Olivia Williams as Camilla Parker Bowles. Jonny Lee Miller will also appear as Prime Minister John Major next season.

The fifth season of the award-winning series gives audiences a taste of the failed marriage of Princess Diana and Prince Charles and his tragic death in 1997. Kite maker Khalid Abdalla also joins the cast for next season to play Dodi Al-Fayed, Diana’s mistress who died next to her in the infamous Paris accident. Australian actress Elizabeth Debicki also takes on the role of the Princess of Wales from Emma Corrin, who played Diana in the fourth season of The Crown. Season 5 will also feature Senan West – the son of Dominic West, who plays Prince Charles – as a young Prince William, aged around 11.

Egyptian star Amir El-Masry will play Dodi’s father, young department store billionaire Mohamed Al-Fayed.