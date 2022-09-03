48 outlawed organizations banned from collecting donations

Proscribed outfits are not allowed by the Punjab government to collect donations for flood victims.

The SP security on Saturday issued a notification to the superintendents of police of all divisions directing them to take an action if an outlawed group established a camp to collect donations for the flood affectees.

A list of 48 defunct organizations was sent to the relevant police officials.

The ban has been imposed under Schedule XI-B and Anti-Terrorism Act.

The Foreign Office on Friday rejected a report carried by an Indian news agency alleging that a banned organisation was undertaking relief work during devastating floods in the country.

“Pakistan categorically rejects the contents of the story. It only betrays India’s bias and prejudice towards Pakistan, and is part of India’s regular and continuing attempts to mislead the international audience,” the FO said in a statement.

The FO said it was not the first time that the Indian media had shown “their proclivity to carry baseless and motivated stories to further a political agenda”.

The spokesperson expressed regret that some individuals in the Indian media were seeking to cast doubt on the relief efforts, despite the fact that the international community was “single-mindedly focused on aiding Pakistan in the face of an extraordinary natural tragedy.”

According to the FO, Pakistan has put in place strong and reliable regulatory and supervision procedures to keep an eye on non-profit and non-governmental organisations’ work providing flood relief.

“All relevant agencies are vigilant in ensuring that no illicit activity is carried out under the garb of relief efforts,” FO added.