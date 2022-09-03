Gold price increases by 2 percent after fall in local market

On Thursday, gold prices increased as demand for the safe-haven metal increased in response to soaring inflation and waning risk appetite, albeit bullion’s gains were constrained by an appreciating Pakistani rupee.

According to information provided by the All Sindh Sarafa Association, the price of gold in Pakistan increased by Rs. 2,000 per tola and Rs. 1,715 per gramme to reach Rs. 141,000 and Rs. 120,885, respectively.

Gold’s four-day losing trend, during which its local market price fell by Rs8,100, was broken by a rise of more than 1.43% per tola. new heights Inflation based on the consumer price index in Pakistan jumped to a multi-decade high of 27.3% in August, driving up the price of gold to its highest level in one and a half years.

The safe-haven asset reversed its downward trend today as statistics showing multi-year high inflation increased its appeal; nevertheless, the strengthening of the Pakistani rupee was dragging the gold market’s heels and restricting its upside.

In the past, gold has been used to protect against inflation. Instead, lower central bank interest rate increases tend to raise government bond yields, which raises the opportunity cost of owning gold, which doesn’t pay interest.

Although interest rate increases would increase the opportunity cost of owning non-yielding bullion, gold is nevertheless seen as an inflation hedge.

Gold Rate in Pakistan today on 3 September 2022 is being sold for Rs. 120540 per 10 grams, and the price of Gold is Rs. 140600 per tola in Pakistan today.

Karachi is the main hub of the gold market, in Pakistan, Karachi is leading for the gold price, and every city follows Karachi Sarafa Bazar Association for the gold price, Today gold rates for different cities including Karachi, Lahore, Islamabad, Peshawar, and Quetta are the same.

Gold Rate 24K Gold Rate Today 22K Gold Rate Today 21K Gold Rate Today 18K Gold Rate Today per Tola Gold Rate Today Rs. 140600 Rs. 128882 Rs. 123025 Rs. 105450 per 10 Gram Gold Rate Today Rs. 120540 Rs. 110494 Rs. 105473 Rs. 90405 per Gram Gold Gold Rate Today Rs. 12054 Rs. 11049 Rs. 10547 Rs. 9041

