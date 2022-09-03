PSX loses 150 points, closes at 42,309.11 points

The KSE 100-index of the Pakistan Stock Exchange (PSX) Friday witnessed bearish trend, losing 150.97 points, a negative change of 0.36 percent, closing at 42,309.11 points against 42,460.08 points on the last working day.

A total of 160,139,274 shares were traded during the day compared to the trade of 248,196,388 shares the previous day, whereas the price of shares stood at Rs 4.630 billion against Rs 8.016 billion on last trading day. As many as 344 companies transacted shares in the stock market, 130 of them recorded gain and 193 sustained losses, whereas the share price of 21 companies remained unchanged. The three top trading companies were WorldCall Telecom with a volume of 11,932,500 shares and price per share of Rs1.26, Flying Cement with volume of 9,715,500 and price per share of Rs 8 and Silk Bank Ltd with volume of 8,957,000 and price per share of Rs 1.25.

Colgate Palm witnessed a maximum increase of Rs.60.56 per share, closing at Rs2,395.96 whereas the runner up was Premium Tex, the share prices of which climbed up by Rs 48.50 to Rs 748. Sanofi-Aventis witnessed maximum decrease of Rs.92.96 per share closing at Rs 1,146.54 followed by Mehmood Tex, the share price of which declined by Rs 63.28 to close at Rs 860.