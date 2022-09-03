ASF discusses setting up Industrial Zone at M-9

Director General Airport Security Force and Managing Director of ASF Foundation Major General Abid Latif Khan has sought Karachi Chamber’s input and assistance for setting up an Industrial Zone of international standards at M-9 Motorway on available land adjacent to ASF City as the existing industrial areas of Karachi were fully chocked.

“As our future generation’s next preferred destination for living is going to be M-9 Motorway where ASF City, DHA City and Bahria Town were rapidly developing, it is an ideal place for setting up an industrial zone and we can partner with KCCI to turn the proposed industrial zone into reality”, he said while exchanging views with businesses leaders during his visit to Karachi Chamber of Commerce and Industry, said KCCI release.

Chairman Businessmen Group (BMG) in KCCI, M. Zubair Motiwala, KCCI President Muhammad Idrees Memon, former president Majyd Aziz and KCCI Managing Committee Members were were amongst the Karachi based business leaders.

Director General of ASF, who was on his first ever visit to a Chamber of Commerce, mentioned that ASF Foundation recently signed an important MoU with NUTECH University wherein ASFF would provide 50 acres land to NUTECH at M-9 for establishment of NUTECH Karachi Campus.

He also mentioned that there was a time when all the airports were facing security threats which was a big challenge but now the situation was much better. Chairman BMG, M. Zubair Motiwala appreciatd the measures adopted by ASF to ensure foolproof security at the airports. The housing and commercial schemes undertaken by ASF Foundation were also a big contribution to the society as Karachi’s population had been rising sharply and the city faced dire shortage of trustworthy housing schemes, he noted.

He said KCCI believed that ASF Foundation’s projects had to be fully promoted and the chamber was ready to extend full support and cooperation in this regard. Keeping in view the world’s focus on Information Technology and Pakistan’s improved IT-related exports from a mere $ 0.8 billion to $ 2.6 billion, Zubair Motiwala advised DG ASF to also look into the possibility of setting up an IT Training Institute at ASF City so that the people looking forward to inhabiting either in ASF City, DHA City or any other nearby housing scheme could be provided IT Training at a state-of-the-art institution close to their homes. While warmly welcoming ASF Foundation’s move to provide 50 acres land for establishing NUTECH University, he said that ASF Foundation had done a wonderful job by giving land for setting up the desperately needed NUTECH University which was undoubtedly a very big service to the province of Sindh and the people inhabiting in Karachi and Hyderabad. “The aim and vision for setting up NUTECH Karachi Campus in collaboration with KCCI is to improve the exports and make exports competitive.”.

The target was to fetch more foreign exchange, enhance revenue, promote value-addition and import substitution, manufacture spare parts and machineries currently being imported in addition to carrying out extensive research to bring down the cost of production by making the industries energy-efficient.

Referring to another initiative undertaken by ASF wherein security services were being provided through ASF Security (Pvt) Limited, Zubair Motiwala advised to share more details including charges so that the info could be disseminated amongst the members of the business and industrial community looking forward to engage highly professional and well-trained security guards for security and safety of their businesses and homes.