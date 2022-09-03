Gold price increases by 2 percent

Gold prices rose on Thursday, as skyrocketing inflation dulled risk appetite and boosted demand for the safe-haven metal, although an advancing Pakistani rupee limited bullion’s gains. Data released by All Sindh Sarafa Association showed that the gold price in Pakistan surged by Rs2,000 per tola and Rs1,715 per 10 grams to settle at Rs141,000 and Rs120,885. A surge of over 1.43% per tola snapped the four-day losing streak of the yellow metal during which the price of gold declined by Rs8,100 in the local market. Record high Pakistan’s consumer price index-bases inflation surged to a multi-decade high of 27.3% in August which pushed the gold price to a one-and-a-half-year-high. The safe-haven asset reversed its downtrend today as multi-year high inflation data boosted the appeal of the asset; however, the appreciation of the Pakistani rupee was pulling at the heels of the gold market and limiting its upside. Gold is traditionally seen as an inflation hedge. However, reduced central bank interest rate hikes tend to push government bond yields up, translating into a higher opportunity cost for holding gold that pays no interest. Gold is considered a hedge against inflation, but interest rate hikes would raise the opportunity cost of holding non-yielding bullion.