China refutes human rights assessment of Xinjiang

China refuted the release of human rights assessment of Xinjiang by the Office of the High Commissioner for Human Rights (OHCHR). The assessment is orchestrated and produced by the US and some Western forces and is completely illegal, null and void, Foreign Ministry spokesperson Wang Wenbin said at a daily news briefing when asked what counter measures the Chinese government will take regarding OHCHR’s so-called human rights assessment of Xinjiang. “It is a patchwork of disinformation that serves as a political tool for the US and some Western forces to strategically use Xinjiang to contain China,” said Wang.

The OHCHR’s assessment is predicated on the political scheme of some anti-China forces outside China. This seriously violates the mandate of OHCHR and the principles of universality, objectivity, non-selectivity and non-politicization, Wang said, adding that it once again shows that the OHCHR has been reduced to an enforcer and accomplice of the US and some Western forces in forcing the developing countries to fall into line with them.

He stressed that the fact that this assessment, despite its illegality and zero credibility, did not go so far as to play up false allegations such as “genocide”, “forced labor”, “religious oppression” and “forced sterilization” shows that the lies of the century concocted by the US and some Western forces have already collapsed.? “Of all people, the people in Xinjiang, whatever their ethnic backgrounds, are in the best position to tell the world what the human rights conditions are like in Xinjiang,” said Wang.

In recent years, Xinjiang has enjoyed sustained economic growth, social harmony and stability, better living standards, cultures thriving like never before, and freedom of religious beliefs and religious harmony, Wang said.

“In Xinjiang, people from ethnic minorities, religious figures, workers, and those who graduated from the vocational and education training centers, among others, have voluntarily written to the High Commissioner for Human Rights about their own experience to present the real Xinjiang,” said the spokesperson.

International friends who have been to Xinjiang said what they saw with their own eyes in Xinjiang is completely different from what has been reported by Western media or portrayed by anti-China forces, said Wang.

More than 60 countries who care about truth and justice have sent a co-signed letter to the High Commissioner to express their opposition to the release of this untrue assessment, Wang said, adding that nearly 1,000 non-governmental organizations from across the world and people from various walks of life in Xinjiang have written to the High Commissioner to express their opposition.

Wang said nearly 100 countries, including Muslim countries, have spoken up at the Human Rights Council, the Third Committee of the UN General Assembly and on other public occasions to support China’s legitimate position on issues including Xinjiang and oppose interference in China’s internal affairs in the name of so-called Xinjiang-related issues in recent years. “They are the mainstream of the international community,” he added.

“The US and some Western forces seek to destabilize Xinjiang and use it to contain China. This unjust, pernicious political agenda will not have people’s support and will only end in failure,” he said.