Bipasha Basu reacts on internet trolls over maternity photo shoot

Bollywood actress, Bipasha Basu recently announced her pregnancy with stunning pictures from her maternity photoshoot.

The actress and her hubby, Karan Singh Grover, had taken the internet by storm with their beautiful pictures. However, she was brutally trolled for showing off her baby bump in the pictures.

Now, in a recent interview, Bipasha opened up about the idea behind the photoshoot and the trolling that she received on social media for flaunting her baby bump.

“In life, everyone is entitled to an opinion and all opinions are respected. But I am leading my life. And I will always focus on the 99% good rather than 1% negativity. That’s the way to move on in life. I am a body positive person. I believe that you have to love the body you live in,” said the 43-year-old diva.

Apart from trolls, Bipasha mentioned that she received a lot of love from her fans and media.

“I feel overwhelmed with the love and wishes that have come my way,” she added.

Bipasha and Karan first met on the set of Bhushan Patel’s film ‘Alone’ in the year 2015, which marked their first on-screen collaboration and they tied the knot after one year of dating in April 2016.