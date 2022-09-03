Dur-e-Fishan Saleem unlocks new milestone

Showbiz A-lister Dur-e-Fishan Saleem crossed the coveted million followers mark on her official Instagram handle.

On the photo and video sharing application, Thursday, the ‘Kaisi Teri Khudgarzi’ star shared the achievement with a new picture gallery. “Happy 1M loversssssssss,” she announced in the caption.

Earlier this week, the celebrity urged her social media followers to donate generously to flood victims in Pakistan. Saleem requested people not to save for the future and make donations for the flood affectees in any amount possible. She further mentioned that if

anyone is unable to do so, they should at least say a prayer for those in need.

Dur-e-Fishan Saleem enjoys a huge fan following in both, online and offline spheres, and like her consistently amazing on-screen performances, the celeb rules Instagram with frequent glimpses of personal as well as professional life.