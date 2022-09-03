Alizey Feroze drops first picture of daughter Fatima

On the photo and video sharing application, Thursday, Alizey posted the very first picture of their second child and only daughter, Fatima Feroze. “This prettiest is my youngest,” the doting mother wrote in the caption of the blurred close-up click of the 6-month-old.

It is pertinent to mention that Pakistan’s heartthrob Feroze Khan got married to Alizey in 2018, and the two welcomed their first boy Sultan in the following year. She gave birth to their second child, a baby girl in February this year and named her Fatima. Just a few weeks in the past, the spouse of the ‘Habs’ actor shut the separation rumours of the couple, by sharing an image with Khan and their son Sultan.