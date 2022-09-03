Hollywood weighs in on roaring success

Partner in Track, based on the 2012 novel of the same name, made its premiere on Netflix on August 26.

It instantly entered the list of top 10 international series on Netflix while also paving its way into the top 5 shows in the US.

The plot tells a story about a young lawyer who struggles to keep her moral compass and her passion for her profession from clashing while finding her way into an elite New York law firm.

During an interview with Good Day DC, the stars talked about the unexpected success of the show and the massive viewership it has achieved since its release.

Arden Cho started off the conversation and admitted, “When you’re putting your art out there, you really don’t know what to expect. I mean all of us did what we could do. We did our best and then we just cross our fingers”

Dominic on the other hand credited the entire team saying, “I think we had an incredible cast and an incredible crew, very hard working and hardworking and the audience is responding to it, it means everything to us”.

Additionally, Arden also chimed in and talked about Season 2, saying, “We’re glad people are watching it and enjoying our story.”

Conclusively, Arden also chimed in and talked about Season 2, saying, “We’re glad people are watching it and enjoying our story.”