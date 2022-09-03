Manchester United cult hero Park gets job at top Korean club

SEOUL: Former Manchester United midfielder and cult hero Park Ji-sung has been named as the technical director at South Korea’s reigning champions. The 41-year-old was last December named a youth coach at Queens Park Rangers in England’s second tier and has also worked as a consultant at top K League side Jeonbuk Motors. Jeonbuk said that in his new, elevated role at the club he will help oversee youth teams and handle transfers. “With the transition, Park’s managerial capacity will be greatly expanded,” Jeonbuk said in a statement. Park played for Manchester United for seven seasons, winning the Champions League and four Premier League titles, before moving to QPR as a player. The South Korean international, a hugely popular figure in his homeland, retired in 2014 after years of struggles with knee injuries. Park hopes to bring his experience of the Premier League into his new role. “I would like to impart elements of European football culture here to help South Korean players adapt better once they play in Europe” as international players, he said. One of the changes he has already brought in is getting rid of dormitory life for players, who used to spend nights together at the club’s dormitory.