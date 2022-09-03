Big-spending Chelsea swoops for Barcelona’s Aubameyang

LONDON: Chelsea signed Barcelona forward Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang in a reported £10.3 million (12 million euro) deal on Thursday as the club’s incredible transfer window spending went over £240 million. Backed by Chelsea’s new owners, Blues boss Thomas Tuchel has embarked on a frenzied shopping spree that culminated with the deadline-beating swoop for Gabon star Aubameyang. The deal, announced after the window officially shut at 2200 GMT, brings Aubameyang back to the Premier League on a two-year contract just months after he left Arsenal following a rift with Gunners boss Mikel Arteta. Aubameyang fell out with Arteta over a number of disciplinary incidents, including his failure to report to training on time after visiting his ill mother in France. Chelsea hope Aubameyang’s reunion with Tuchel will bring the best out of the 33-year-old after he thrived during their time together at Borussia Dortmund. “I’m really happy. It’s an honour to be part of this team and I can’t wait to start,” Aubameyang told Chelsea’s website. “I have some unfinished business with the Premier League so it’s good to be back and really exciting.”