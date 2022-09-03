President okays bill approving death for narcotics related offences

President Dr Arif Alvi has assented to the Control of Narcotic Substances (Amendment) Bill, 2022, which provides death or life imprisonment for offences related to the illicit trafficking of narcotics and psychotropic drugs of varying quantity, including heroin, morphine, cocaine and methamphetamine (ICE).

The Act provides for maximum punishment if the offence involving a narcotic drug or psychotropic substance is committed inside or near a school, college, university, educational setting or any other educational institution.The bill, after President’s assent in terms of Article 75 of the Constitution of Pakistan, has become the Control of Narcotic Substances (Amendment) Act, 2022.The Control of Narcotic Substances (Amendment) Act, 2022 (the said Act) provides imprisonment which may extend to life imprisonment but not less than 20 years with a fine not less than Rs. 1 million for offences involving Heroin and Morphine of 4 kg or more.

The said Act also provides a punishment of death or imprisonment which shall not be less than life, along with a fine up to 2 million but not less than 1.5 million rupees for offences involving Heroin or Morphine of 6 kg or more.It provides punishment of death or imprisonment for life but imprisonment shall not be less than 20 years along with a fine not less than 2.5 million rupees for offences involving Cocaine of 5 kg or more. The Act also provides punishment of death or life imprisonment and a fine not less than Rs. 2.5 million for offences involving 4 kg or more of psychotropic substance methamphetamine (ICE).