Shehbaz’s speech was of a puzzled person: Sh Rashid

Awami Muslim League Pakistan (AMLP) leader Sheikh Rashid on Friday said that former Prime Minister Imran Khan survived the International monetary Fund (IMF) and Corona virus, while the current rulers got trapped in the IMF and floods. Taking to Twitter, former Interior Minister Rashid said that the cheaper oil in the world market gets, more expensive it gets in Pakistan. He said that in economic failure, the current rulers have imposed a Rs10 fee to enter the Data Darbar. While attacking Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif, Rashid said that his speech while addressing the members of National and provincial assemblies was the speech of a demented person.