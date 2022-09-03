Pakistan needs urgent help from global community: Marri

Federal Minister for Poverty Alleviation and Social Safety, Shazia Marri Friday said that Benazir Income Support Programme (BISP) has rolled out its operations in flood affected areas within no time. She was speaking during a meeting with the Australian High Commissioner to Pakistan, Neil Hawkins. Speaking on the occasion, Shazia Marri expressed her gratitude on behalf of the government as well as people of Pakistan for the announcement of 2 million USD humanitarian assistance by the Government of Australia for the flood affected areas in Pakistan. Keeping in view the current devastating situation, Pakistan needs help from the global community, she added. BISP rolled out its operations in the flood affected areas within no time and presently the flood relief activities are operational in 69 districts by establishing more than 400 payment sites, the federal minister said. Shazia Marri congratulated Neil Hawkins for his appointment as the Australian High Commissioner for Pakistan. “I am confident that the bilateral relations between the two countries will further be strengthened during your tenure,” she said.