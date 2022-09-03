IHC fixes Gill’s post-arrest plea for hearing

PTI senior leader and Imran Khan’s chief of staff Dr Shahbaz Gill Friday approached the Islamabad High Court (IHC) for bail from a trial court in the sedition case.

Gill has been in detention since last month. He was arrested on the charges of treason for inciting mutiny in the Pakistan Army through his remarks during a private TV channel show. Gill has nominated Kohsar Police Station SHO, City Magistrate Ghulam Murtaza and others as parties in the plea, stating that he was arrested by Kohsar police on August 9.

He requested the court that he be released on bail, stating that senior doctors at the Pakistan Institute of Medical Sciences (PIMS) performed a medical examination on August 17 and the medical board found “evidence of physical torture”.

The court fixed September 5 as the date. Chief Justice Athar Minallah would take up the case for hearing on coming Monday The PTI has repeatedly demanded the party leader’s bail, alleging that he is facing humiliation, torture and sexual abuse in police custody.

An Islamabad court Tuesday disposed of Gill’s bail petition in the sedition case filed against him.

The district and sessions judge announced the reserved verdict after hearing arguments at length from both parties.

“Statement of the accused [who is the leader of a national level popular party] is sensational which is sufficient for disturbing harmony and discipline in the most respected institution of Pakistan, Pakistan Army,” the detailed order read.