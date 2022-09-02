APTMA, US Cotton Council to boost cooperation

The All Pakistan Textile Mills Association (APTMA) and the Cotton Council International, USA, have resolved to boost bilateral cooperation in the area of cotton besides exploring investment opportunities in Pakistan. A high-profile delegation of Cotton Council International, USA headed by Mr William Bettendorf, Director Cotton USA Supply Chain, Mr Lieven Verraest, Technical Assistant CCI, Mr Brian Dewayne, Cotton Inc, Mr Carl Peltzer, Mr Carlo Bocardo, Mr Jeff Elder, Merchants and Mr Al Hlavin, Cotton Incorporated visited the APTMA House here on Thursday to conduct a seminar on Cotton Qualities, Challenges and Solutions. Ms Kathleen Gibilisco, Head Political/Economic, US Consulate General, Lahore was the chief guest on the occasion. Chairman APTMA Abdul Rahim Nasir welcomed the delegation along with Kamran Arshad, Khawaja Muhammad Anis, Asad Shafi and Secretary General Raza Baqir. Mr William Bettendorf, Regional Director CCI, said the visit of the US Cotton delegation had become a regular feature over the last few years. He hoped that this interaction would help in resolving issues relating to production of cotton and its trade between the two countries. He said the objective of organizing the seminar was to apprise the APTMA members about cotton quality, challenges and possible solutions vis a vis challenges being faced by Pakistani cotton growers. Speakers from the Cotton Council International discussed in detail the challenges being faced in production of cotton in various cotton growing areas all over the world. They highlighted the aspects relating to development of eco-friendly cotton production in textile and business challenges and solutions for Pakistan textile sector. Foreign delegates updated the APTMA members about the best global practices in cotton and textile trade being adopted by various countries to meet the new challenges.