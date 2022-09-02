Punjab govt facilitating UAE investors

Adviser to Chief Minister Punjab Aamir Saeed Rawn on Thursday said the Punjab government was providing best environment to the United Arab Emirates (UAE) investors.

He said this during a meeting with Punjab Public Private Partnership Authority Chief Executive Officer Amjad Ali Awan here at his office and discussed about the development projects through Public Private Partnership Authority. Both had a detailed discussion regarding the investment by UAE investors in the province of Punjab.

Adviser to Chief Minister Aamir Saeed Rawn said that UAE investors could benefit from the vast investment opportunities in Punjab and other parts of the country. He said that investment in Punjab by UAE investors would create new employment opportunities along with improving the economy. He said that through the platform of Punjab Public Private Partnership Authority, investors from UAE and other countries would be provided full support for investment. In this regard, the draft regarding the promotion of investment will be submitted to the chief minister Punjab for approval, he added.