Rupee gains 15 paisa against dollar

Pakistan rupee on Thursday appreciated by 15 paisa against the US dollar in the interbank trading and closed at Rs 218.60; against the previous day’s closing of Rs 218.75. According to the Forex Association of Pakistan (FAP), the buying and selling rates of dollars in the open market were recorded at Rs 216 and Rs 219 respectively. The price of Euro increased by 46 paisa and closed at Rs 219.12 against the last day’s closing of Rs 218.66. The Japanese Yen remained unchanged to close at Rs 1.57, whereas a decrease of Rs 1.11 was witnessed in the exchange rate of the British Pound, which was traded at Rs 253.68 as compared to its last closing of Rs 254.79. The exchange rates of Emirates Dirham and Saudi Riyal decreased by 05 paisa each to close at Rs 59.51 and Rs 58.16 respectively.