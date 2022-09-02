Saboor’s new bold video goes viral

Lollywood diva Saboor Aly has won thousands of hearts at a very young age and is still making headlines for her fashionable wardrobe choices and acting talent. Over time, the Parizaad actress also made some iconic fashion statements and is continuing to do so. For her recent Instagram post, Saboor proved her fashion sense once again. The 27-year-old star looks super pretty. On the work front, Saboor Aly was praised for her performance in the drama serial Mushkil co-starring Kushhal Khan and Nehar co-starring Areeba Habib and others.