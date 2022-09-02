Bella says she is finding real ways to help Pakistan amid floods

Supermodel Bella Hadid asked millions of her fans and followers to inform her about how she can help Pakistanis affected by floods. Sharing a video from Pakistan, she wrote, “Finding real ways to help Pakistan.” Floods triggered by incessant rains have killed more than 1000 people including 300 hundred children. The catastrophic flooding has rendered millions of people homeless during the last few days. Pakistani government has pleaded the international community to help in flood relief efforts. The Islamic Republic produces less than 1 percent global carbon emissions. Pakistan is one of the top 10 most affected countries affected by climate change.