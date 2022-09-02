Russian Oil Chief dies after falling from hospital window

The chairman of the Russian energy company Lukoil, Ravil Maganov, passed away on Thursday after a “serious illness,” contrary to reports in Russian media that he had fallen from a hospital window and died.

Lukoil was one of the few significant Russian businesses to demand an end to hostilities in Ukraine after Moscow dispatched troops there in February.

The Lukoil board called for an “immediate” end to the fighting in a statement at the time, expressing its condolences to those impacted by the “tragedy.”

On Thursday, Lukoil made the following statement about Ravil Maganov’s passing: “We deeply regret to announce that Ravil Maganov… passed away following a serious illness.”

Maganov was said to have perished after tumbling out of a window at the Central Clinical Hospital in Moscow, according to a number of Russian media outlets. Because it serves Russia’s political and business elite as a patient population, it is frequently referred to as the Kremlin Hospital.

“Maganov crashed through a window of the Central Clinical Hospital this morning. He passed away from his wounds, according to the Interfax news agency.

According to a police source for the RBC Business Daily, Maganov fell from the hospital’s sixth-floor window. Maganov’s passing was not a concern for the Kremlin, according to Dmitry Peskov, a spokesman for President Vladimir Putin.

1954 saw the birth of Maganov. He was the president of Lukoil and had been employed there since 1993.

He was one of the organization’s first leaders and, according to the business, is responsible for the name’s current form.

In 2020, Maganov was appointed chairman.

According to a statement released by Lukoil on Thursday, Maganov “immensely contributed” to both the company and the Russian oil and gas industry.

It stated that Maganov’s “managerial talent” was what helped Lukoil become one of the top energy firms in the world.

After being subjected to UK sanctions due to the Ukrainian offensive, Lukoil’s billionaire chief executive Vagit Alekperov announced his resignation in April.