Balotelli joins Swiss club Sion on two-year deal

PARIS: Mario Balotelli signed a two-year contract Thursday with Swiss side Sion, the 11th club of the mercurial Italian striker’s career. “FC Sion is delighted about the arrival of a world-class forward,” the club said in a statement. Balotelli, 32, has scored 14 goals in 36 appearances for Italy but won his last cap in September 2018. He played at Euro 2012 and the 2014 World Cup. The former Manchester City and Liverpool forward arrives after a season in Turkey’s top flight with Adana Demirspor. He bagged 18 goals in 31 league games last term but then fell out with the coach. Balotelli previously played for both Milan clubs, winning three league titles with Inter, but disciplinary problems have dogged much of his career. Sion will become Balotelli’s fifth club since January 2019, when he attempted to relaunch his career with Marseille after two successful seasons at Nice. He has also had spells at Brescia and Monza in that time.