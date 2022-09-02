Google trained over 800 women developers under its Women Techmaker initiative

More than 800 women developers across Pakistan received training through a series of Women Techmakers sessions organized by Google this year. The events were held as part of celebrations for International Women’s Day (IWD) and covered important topics such as online safety, as well as coding and presentation skills. The theme behind IWD this year is #ProgressNotPerfection, which seeks to celebrate the progress of women in all of its forms rather than holding on to preconceived notions of perfection and failure. In line with the theme, the Women Techmaker sessions by Google featured inspiring women speakers who shared stories on how they resolved roadblocks in their lives and careers, as well as networking events, which enabled women participants to connect with more people in the industry and forge new opportunities. Farhan S. Qureshi, Google Regional Director for Pakistan, Bangladesh and Sri Lanka said: “At Google, we actively work to recognise the achievements of women in tech, and inspire more women in Pakistan to embark on a tech career.