Cambodian opposition figure faces French defamation trial

Longstanding Cambodian opposition figure Sam Rainsy faced a French court on Thursday in defamation cases brought against him by top officials in his home country.

Rainsy, 73, was targeted with two separate complaints by Cambodian Prime Minister Hun Sen and his son-in-law and deputy national police chief, Dy Vichea, over Facebook posts dating back to 2019.

Hun Sen contests Rainsy’s allegation that he was behind the 2008 death in a helicopter crash of national police chief Hok Lundy, who was Dy Vichea’s father.

“Hun Sen killed Hok Lundy using a bomb placed inside his helicopter,” Rainsy claimed on Facebook. The leader of Cambodia’s government “decided to murder Hok Lundy because he knew too much about Hun Sen’s misdeeds”, he added. Dy Vichea has brought a second case against Rainsy over a separate 2019 Facebook post.

The hearing began at 2:30 pm Paris time (1230 GMT) and is expected to last a single day, with judges rendering a verdict within weeks. Entering the court, Rainsy told AFP that he expected “true justice” from the French court.

Luc Brussolet, a lawyer representing both Cambodian officials, told AFP Wednesday he expected the court to “find the remarks in question defamatory”.

But Rainsy’s lawyer Jessica Finelle told AFP that judges ought to “recognise that it is in the public interest for Sam Rainsy to denounce crimes committed by Hun Sen within a dictatorship”.

‘Exonerate him’

Her client “has been persecuted for 30 years by Hun Sen. The only weapon remaining to him is freedom of expression, to testify about what he has experienced and condemn what political opponents and human rights defenders are suffering in Cambodia”, she said. Rainsy was one of the founders of the Cambodia National Rescue Party, the country’s main opposition movement.

He spent years fighting Hun Sen — who has ruled for the past 37 years — before seeking refuge in 2015 in France, where he is a dual national.

Rainsy is the target of many court cases in Cambodia, where he says he is being persecuted for political reasons.