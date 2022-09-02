Court to court

An Anti-Terrorism Court (ATC) Thursday granted bail to PTI chief and former premier Imran Khan till September 12 on a surety bond of Rs100,000 in the terrorism against him. Imran was booked in a terrorism case for his controversial remarks about a female judge at a party rally in the capital on Aug 20. Last week, the Islamabad ATC had granted Imran interim pre-arrest bail till Sept 1 (today) in the case. The hearing of the case began at around 10 am but was adjourned till noon after the judge ordered Imran to appear before the court for his bail plea hearing. Imran arrived at the Islamabad ATC amid tight security. Judge Raja Jawad Abbas ordered the prosecutor to grant Imran interim bail in the four new charges added to the FIR. The bail on the new provisions was granted against a bond of Rs100,000 as Imran’s lawyer Babar Awan ensured that the deposed prime minister was granted bail for all the sections under which he was charged with terrorism. As the hearing resumed, Awan told the judge that Imran Khan had reached the courtroom on his orders. Awan questioned if Imran Khan had “threatened to burn someone to death” and argued that lawyers had in the past been martyred but no action was taken, however, a terrorism case had been made against the former premier. At this, the judge said the final arguments will be heard in the next hearing and adjourned the case till September 12. Talking to reporters after the hearing, Imran remarked that he was becoming “more dangerous by the day”.

He, however, did not respond to questions about whom he was becoming dangerous for. Imran maintained that he will disclose “everything” in his Sargodha rally. The court remarked that Imran Khan would have to appear it in person, to which Awan argued that the Islamabad Police had informed the PTI leader that his life was in danger.

Judge Abbas said that only the arguments for the bail application would be heard, while the prosecutor asked the court to present the accused after which the court would proceed.

The court ordered the reading of the threatened individual’s statement for the record of the case.

The judge asked the prosecutor whether terrorism charges were ever registered without a crime, maintaining that the court was typically informed of the weapons involved.

Imran’s lawyer requested the court to give them time till 12pm to produce the PTI chief before the court. He, however, warned that if anything happened to his client the inspector general and director inspector general of operations would be held “responsible”.

The court questioned what danger Imran faced, adding that it had granted him bail earlier.

“If the court has granted him bail, it is his duty to appear before the court,” the judge remarked, to which Awan reiterated that Imran wanted to come but police personnel said his life was in danger.

The lawyer further stated that four additional sections – Section 504, 506, 186 and 188 – had been added in the terror case against Imran and pleaded that the court grants him bail for these provisions as well.

Judge Abbas stated that the court would issue notices in this regard.

Subsequently, the anti-terrorism court adjourned the hearing till noon and summoned Imran Khan.

It is noteworthy that the former prime minister was absent from the court during the interim bail hearing held on August 22.

Ahead of Imran Khan’s appearance in the ATC, tight security arrangements were made with 527 police personnel deployed.

The police blocked the way to the court by installing barbed wire and banned the entry of irrelevant people.

Former ruling party’s leaders Senator Faisal Javed, Kanwal Shauzab and Ali Nawaz Awan arrived at the court prior to the hearing.

Talking to media personnel, Faisal Javed said that Imran Khan’s life was in danger and that this treatment towards someone who had a government in several provinces was “sad”.

He maintained that the PTI members and leader were “law-abiding people” and Imran was being charged with terrorism for “raising his voice against torture”.

Ali Awan told people to observe what would happen if Imran was arrested, questioning what Pakistan’s image would be before the world.

He maintained that “a terrorism case was registered against the man who raised his voice for peace, who raised his voice against Islamophobia” and furthered that his party had not made a political case against anyone.

“If Pakistan has a real leader after Quaid-e-Azam, it is Imran Khan,” Ali Awan said.

Meanwhile, speaking to the media outside the courtroom, Awan said that the PTI had submitted two detailed responses to the court.

He said the government, the Islamabad IG and DIG would be responsible if something happens to the PTI leader.

“On the one hand, they are removing security […] yesterday Imran went to court […] his security was made to wait outside.” He went on to say that a “threat letter” was received at Banigala which stated that some people wanted to harm the PTI chief. “We have kept the threat letter with our submissions in court.”

Awan said the government’s “get Imran” agenda had failed, adding “they still have time to withdraw false cases, otherwise we will take legal action against them.”

Meanwhile, PTI’s Asad Umar said the government was ridiculing Pakistan at an international level by filing cases against Imran.

“They have realised it is impossible to face him politically. Hence they are trying to frame false charges and cases against him,” Umar said.