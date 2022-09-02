IIOJK shuts to mourn Geelani’s first martyrdom anniversary

In Indian Illegally Occupied Jammu and Kashmir (IIOJK), the Indian authorities have imposed restrictions around the grave of Syed Ali Geelani at Hyderpora in Srinagar to offer fateha for him on his first martyrdom anniversary being observed on Thursday.

According to Kashmir Media Service, the authorities forced shopkeepers to open their shops and businesses. However, the traders while defying orders closed their businesses at many places in Srinagar and other areas of the Kashmir valley. Call for the strike was given by the All Parties Hurriyat Conference and supported by other organizations.

Heavy deployment of Indian troops and police personnel was made at Hyderpora, Srinagar, to prevent people from assembling at the martyred leader’s grave to offer Fateha for the departed soul. No one is allowed to enter the area. Indoor prayer sessions were held across the Kashmir valley and parts of Jammu region for the soul of Syed Ali Geelani. The participants on the occasion paid glowing tributes to the veteran leader.

Syed Ali Geelani, avowedly a pro-Pakistan supporter spearheaded the Kashmir freedom movement for over five decades. Meanwhile, Rich tributes were paid to iconic freedom leader, Syed Ali Geelani on his first martyrdom anniversary on Thursday across Line of Control (LoC) and world over.

The veteran leader had breathed his last at 10:30 p.m. on September 1 last year (2021). His body was forcibly taken away by the occupation forces and buried at 4:30 a.m. on September 2, even before the relatives living outside Srinagar could have arrived. Only close relatives and neighbors were allowed to participate in the funeral at a local graveyard in Hyderpora area that was completely sealed. The family was denied to bury him at the Martyrs’ Graveyard in accordance with his will.

Even after the passage of one year, Kashmiris were not allowed to visit his grave on his martyrdom anniversary, clearly indicating the fear India has been experiencing that if it allowed Kashmiris to go on grave, it would be beginning of another uprising. Hurriyat leader Yasin Malik’s wife Mushaal Hussein Mullick said in her twitter message that the grave of the martyred leader was made sub-jail. “India is trembling, India is weakened. History will witness the sacrifices that Syed Ali Geelani gave for nation, for Islam and for humanity,” she said while saluting the martyr.