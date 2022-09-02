Geelani a symbol of Kashmir freedom

Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif on Thursday said that late Syed Ali Geelani was a symbol of Kashmir freedom and the title of “Baba-e-Hurriyat” (father of freedom movement) by the Kashmiris was in fact the recognition of his historic struggle. The prime minister, in his message on first death anniversary of the great Kashmir leader, said that the struggle of Syed Ali Geelani was a golden chapter in the history of the All Parties Hurriyat Conference as well as the Kashmir freedom movement. “Syed Ali Geelani was not merely an individual rather a movement and a mission with the slogan of ‘Kashmir to become Pakistan,” he remarked. The prime minister said that by snatching the mortal remains of late Ali Geelani, India could not take away the Kashmiris’ passion for freedom. “The people of Pakistan and Kashmir salute Syed Ali Geelani. His slogan “We are Pakistani and Pakistan is ours” still echoes across the world,” he commented. The prime minister also prayed for high ranks in paradise for Syed Ali Geelani and martyrs of Kashmir, and strength for their respective families to bear the loss with fortitude. In a related tweet, the prime minister said that the late Geelani personified the very essence of Kashmiris’ struggle. “Frail in body but firm in resolve, he powered the resistance movement with belief in the idea of freedom from Indian yoke,” he remarked. The prime minister said that Syed Ali Geelani remained as relevant to the freedom struggle today as he had been in life.