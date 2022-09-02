UK announces £15 million more for Pakistan’s flood response

The UK is providing further urgent life-saving support of £15 million to Pakistan following devastating floods that have left a third of the country underwater. According to a statement issued by the British High Commission in Islamabad on Thursday, Foreign Secretary of the UK Liz Truss has said that the Humanitarian support totaling £15 million from the UK will help provide shelter and essential supplies to people across the country. Foreign Secretary Liz Truss, in her statement, said, “The UK stands with Pakistan, as tens of millions of people face devastating floods, which have left a third of the country – an area roughly the size of the UK – underwater. “As a major humanitarian donor, we will do all we can to get life-saving aid to the most vulnerable, including through this £15 million package of support.” It is important to mention that the Government of Pakistan and the UN launched a joint appeal on 30 August for US$160 million to help the long-term recovery. Early estimates of the damage suggest it will have a US$10 billion impact.