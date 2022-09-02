Govt asks SC to dismiss Imran’s plea against NAB amendments

The federal government on Thursday requested the Supreme Court of Pakistan to dismiss Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) Imran Khan’s petition challenging recent amendments to National Accountability Bureau (NAB) laws, a private TV channel reported. The federal government has submitted a reply on Imran Khan’s petition challenging the amendments to the National Accountability Bureau (NAB) ordinance in the apex court while in initial response the government requested to dismiss Imran Khan’s petition against the NAB amendments and objection was raised that the petition is admissible. The federal government maintained that NAB amendments cannot be declared null and void on allegations of a general nature. “The National Accountability Bureau has been the root cause of all conflicts since its formation,” it added. The reply also stated that amendments to the NAB ordinance were made in accordance with the court orders. “The petition – filed by Imran Khan – cannot clarify how the amendments conflict with fundamental rights,” the reply concluded.