Chinese consul general announces Rs300m aid for flood affected people

Chinese Consul General Zhao Shiren called on Punjab Chief Minister Chaudhry Parvez Elahi at his office and announced giving Rs300 million aid for rehabilitation of flood affected people on behalf of the Chinese Consulate General in Lahore.

He expressed deep sorrow over the loss of lives and properties due to floods in Punjab and reiterated the commitment to cooperate for the rehabilitation of the affected people. It was further agreed to accelerate the China Pakistan Economic Corridor (CPEC), investment and promotion of bilateral cooperation in education and other sectors.

The CM thanked the Chinese leadership and people for their cooperation to assist the flood victims, while Zhao Shiren appreciated the public-centric approach of Parvez Elahi and observed that he has shown good performance in a short period.

The CM appreciated the cooperation extended by China to flood victims. The Chinese cooperation with the flood victims is praiseworthy, he said, and mentioned that rehabilitation work has been started in the province.

Zhao Shiren announced giving consul general scholarships to the students of Punjab, adding that assistance would be provided for the improvement and rectification of CCTV cameras of Punjab Safe Cities Authority. In addition, an MoU would also be signed for joint training to expedite the organizational capacity of the Punjab police; he said and assured of cooperation for the development of infrastructure, power plants, education, health and dam projects. A friend in need is a friend indeed, he said.

“I am saddened over the loss of life and property due to floods and China shares the pain of the distressed population,” he said. “More steps would also be taken to promote bilateral relations and access to quality education for children of backward areas would be ensured through economic education cooperation” he added.

Deputy Consul General Cao Ke, Director Political and Counsellor Affairs Du Yue, Director Admin Zhao Fushan, Liu Qinbo and Commercial Consul Yan Yang, chief secretary, IG police, principal secretary to CM, chairman P&D, ACS, secretary SED and others were also present.

Meanwhile, Parvez Elahi said that the continuous struggle of Syed Ali Gillani Shaheed for the freedom of Indian Occupied Kashmir cannot be described in words.

In his message, the CM noted that Syed Ali Gillani Shaheed devoted all his life to the cause of freedom of Indian Occupied Kashmir and he valiantly countered Indian state-sponsored atrocities throughout his life.

“The invaluable role played by Syed Ali Gillani Shaheed in the freedom struggle is a bright chapter of the Kashmir movement,” he added.