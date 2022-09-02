Al-Khidmat Foundation donates Rs20m for Sargodha flood victims

Al-Khidmat Foundation Sargodha donated a relief amount of Rs20 million for flood victims on Thursday.

This was stated by District President of Al-Khidmat foundation Mian Azhar-ul-Haq while talking to APP. He said that the amount would be used for the rehabilitation and in providing basic items to the flood victims of various areas of south Punjab.

He said that Jamat-e-Islami had setup various relief camps across the city while main camp was up at Pull 47 where philanthropists and other citizens may deposit cash, food items and other commodities for the victims.

Ameer Jamat-e-Islami district Sargodha Dr Tahir Farooq, General secretary Fazal Elahi Awan, district general secretary Al-Khidmat foundation Muhammad Saleem were also present on the occasion.

The Provincial Disaster Management Authority (PDMA) Balochistan has set up a relief camp in Sukkur city of Sindh, an official of PDMA said.

“The city is near the green belt of Balochistan and will help carry out relief operations in Naseerabad and other flood-hit areas in the green belt of the province,” Deputy Director of PDMA Faisal Khan said.

He said that a relief operation jointly carried out by the PDMA and Pakistan Army was in full swing in the calamity-stricken areas of Balochistan.

Thousands of people stranded in the flood water had been evacuated so far and shifted to the camp set up by the government, he said. Naseerabad division, with its plain area was the worst affected due to rain and flood. The water was receding very slowly, adding to the plight of the affected people.