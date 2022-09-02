Mushaal urges world to hold India accountable for crimes against Kashmiris

Hurriyat leader Yasin Malik’s wife Mushaal Hussein Mullick on Thursday urged the world to hold India accountable for its illegal actions and impose on it defense and economic sanctions.

“It is about time that international community holds India accountable for its unspeakable crimes against the Kashmiri people,” she stressed while talking to Radio Pakistan’s current affair program.

Lasting peace and prosperity in South Asia cannot be established without resolving the lingering Kashmir dispute, she highlighted. She condemned that RSS-inspired Hindutva ideology being pursued by BJP-led Modi government was a major threat to “foreign investment” in India.

Mushaal said that major international players should not make investment in India because of anti-minorities and anti-Muslim policies of Narendra Modi. She said fascist Narendra Modi and the Indian Army were turning Kashmiris into a minority in the valley by issuing domiciles to Indian citizens in Indian Illegally Occupied Jammu and Kashmir. She said New Delhi government was making every effort to dampen the Kashmiris’ spirit of freedom, but all negative tactics would fail. She regretted that the whole India was under the control of extremist ideology, threatening the very fabric of Indian society, where minorities were being systematically targeted.