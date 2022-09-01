MDCAT & NLE exam postpones due to flash flood

The National Licensing Exam (NLE) for Medical and Dental College Entrance (MDCAT) has been postponed due to the country’s catastrophic flood. The National Health Services made the decision.

The exam was scheduled for September 7th, however, due to the national disaster, the NHS committee decided not to hold it. The exam is taken by a large population across the country, and recent flash floods have harmed millions, resulting in an unlimited number of casualties, including preparation time.

The committee has announced that the exam would be held in a few days. While making the announcement, NHS committee member Seyda Zehra Wadood stated that we will not abandon our fellow countrymen in these difficult times, hence the next MDCAT & NLE 2022 exams have been postponed.

Following the horrific flood situation, the health departments of Sindh and Balochistan wrote letters to PMC, prompting the government to insist on delaying. It was done to ensure the safety and health of the students.

MDCAT and NLE delays or postponements are not new and have occurred in the past for a variety of reasons.

For the time being, the roll numbers and test schedule have been deleted from PMC’s official website. The new date will be revealed shortly.