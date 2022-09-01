Pakistan earns $541 million from travel services’ export during FY 2021-22

Pakistan earned US $541.030 million by exporting different travel services in various countries during the twelve months of the fiscal year 2021-22.

This shows an increase of 8 percent as compared to the US $500.960 million same services were provided during the corresponding period of the last fiscal year 2020-21, Pakistan Bureau of Statistics (PBS) reported.

During the month under review, the personal travel services climbed by 7.84 percent, from the US $498.930 million last year to the US $538.060 million during July-June 2021-22.

Among these personal services, the exports of health-related expenditure rose by 60.77 percent while the education-related expenditure dropped by 14.59 percent. In addition, the other personal services witnessed an increase of 8.20 percent.

Meanwhile, the exports of business services also surge by 46.31percent, from the US $ 2.030 million to the US $ 2.970 million, the PBS data revealed.

It is pertinent to mention here that the exports of services from the country witnessed an increase of 17.20 percent during the twelve months of fiscal year (2021-22) as compared to the corresponding period of last year, Pakistan Bureau of Statistics (PBS) reported.

The exports of services during July-June (2021-22) were recorded at $6968.16 million against the exports of $5945.47 million in July-June (2020-21).

The imports also rose by 43.52 percent by growing from $8461.27 million last year to $12143.91 million during the period under review.

It is noteworthy that Pakistan earned $419.059m by exporting different travel services in various countries by May during current fiscal year 2021-22. This showed the growth of 9.14pc as compared to the $383.960m same services were provided during the corresponding period of the last fiscal year 2020-21.