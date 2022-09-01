SCCI sets up a special relief fund for flood affectees

Sarhad Chamber of Commerce and Industry (SCCI) has established a Flood relief fund for rehabilitation of the flood-affected people and appealed to the well-off people to give donations.

The decision was formally announced during a meeting of the SCCI’s executive committee, chaired by president of the chamber Hasnain Khurshid Ahmad here on Wednesday.

SCCI senior vice president Imran Khan Mohmand, vice president Javed Akhtar, former FPCCI president Ghazanfar Bilour, former presidents Malik Niaz Ahmad, Faiz Muhammad Faizi and Sherbaz Bilour, ex-senior vice president Shahid Hussain, former vice president Abidullah Yousafzai, executive members Muhammad Tariq, Ejaz Khan Afridi, Fazal Muqeem, Pervaiz Khan Khattak, Waqar Ahmad, Muhammad Arshad Siddique, Ghulam Hussain, Naeem Qasmi, Muhammad Aurangzeb, Ahmad Mustafa, Zahoor Khan and Saddar Gul were present during the meeting.

Hasnain Khurshid while speaking on the occasion expressed deep sorrow over mass-scale destruction, especially loss of precious human lives in recent devastating floods in the country. He said business community would extend every possible financial assistance for early restoration and rehabilitation of the affectees.

Khurshid recalled that SCCI had extended generous financial support and played a vital role in restoration and rehabilitation of people after the devastating earthquake in 2005 and floods in 2010. He again assured the business community will not leave flood affected people alone in the time testing situation and ensure full cooperation and assistance for them.

The SCCI chief appealed to philanthropists and well-off people to generously support and include their share in the donation campaign of the chamber for flood affected people in order to ensure timely initiation of their restoration and rehabilitation.