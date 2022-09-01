Gold rates fall in local market

The gold prices continue to decline in Pakistan following the rupee’s appreciation against the United States (US) dollar, Daily Times reported.

According to the All Pakistan Jewellers Manufacturers Association, the per tola price of gold decreased by Rs1500 to Rs139,000 while the price of 10 grams reduced by Rs1286 to Rs119,170.

The Pakistani rupee continued its upward trajectory and gained Rs1.37 against the US dollar, bringing the interbank rate down to Rs219.75.

According to the data shared by the State Bank of Pakistan (SBP), the Pakistani rupee closed at Rs219.75 after gaining Rs1.37 against the US dollar, up 0.63 percent.

In the open market, the dollar was being sold at Rs219 to Rs221, according to data shared by the Forex Association of Pakistan (FAP).

Gold Rate in Pakistan today on 1 September 2022 is being sold for Rs. 124320 per 10 grams, and the price of Gold is Rs. 145000 per tola in Pakistan today.

Karachi is the main hub of the gold market, in Pakistan, Karachi is leading for the gold price, every city follows Karachi Sarafa Bazar Association for the gold price, Today gold rates for different cities including Karachi, Lahore, Islamabad, Peshawar, and Quetta are the same.

Gold Rate 24K Gold Rate Today 22K Gold Rate Today 21K Gold Rate Today 18K Gold Rate Today per Tola Gold Rate Today Rs. 145000 Rs. 132916 Rs. 126875 Rs. 108750 per 10 Gram Gold Rate Today Rs. 124320 Rs. 113959 Rs. 108780 Rs. 93240 per Gram Gold Gold Rate Today Rs. 12432 Rs. 11396 Rs. 10878 Rs. 9324

Check the latest Gold prices updated on Daily Times news’s website. The standards of gold rates are accumulated in London Bullion Market and sometimes by IMF as they have the sole authority.