Indian police officer joins ‘Pasoori’ bandwagon, video goes viral

An Indian police officer sang the hit song Pasoori and the video of his performance is going viral on social media.

The viral video was uploaded on Instagram by Sagar Ghorpade, a Pune Crime Branch Police Cops officer. He hit the tones perfectly in a mesmerising voice.

The police officer’s video made head waves on the interactive platform.

Even months after the release of Coke Studio’s song, the most listened to and watched track of the 14th edition doesn’t seem to slow down and is getting a new rendition with each passing day. The track has managed to transcend borders between neighbouring countries.

A dance video of showbiz A-list actor Sonya Hussyn and her sister Sana grooving to the song by Ali Sethi and Shae Gill went viral across social media platforms. Moreover, Shehnaaz Gill came up with a take of her own.

Kriti Sanon shared a reel on her Instagram glimpsing the picturesque mountains of the region, while the Pakistani track played in the background.

Shilpa Shetty, Bhumi Pednekar, Arjun Kapoor and Rhea Chakraborty had joined the ‘Pasoori’ club earlier, while, the Dutch singer Emma Heesters dropped her rendition for the viral track as well.